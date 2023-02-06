Around 30 shell casings spotted at Jackson homicide scene
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a homicide on Monday.
WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson.
Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp.
This is a developing story.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.