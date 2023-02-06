Around 30 shell casings spotted at Jackson homicide scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a homicide on Monday afternoon.

According to JPD, a male driver of a Honda was killed. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson.

Authorities soon covered the blue bullet-ridden car with a tarp.

Vehicle covered with a tarp (WLBT)

