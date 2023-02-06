Another lawsuit filed in city leaders’ battle over who will pick up Jackson’s trash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The long slog over who will pick up Jackson’s trash continues, with the city council now seeking the court’s permission to choose its own contractor after they say the mayor has refused.

Last week, attorneys for the council filed suit in Hinds County Chancery Court seeking a declaratory judgement on the question in light of a previous chancery court ruling and several Mississippi Attorney General’s opinions.

The news comes as the Mississippi Supreme Court has yet to rule in a case regarding the mayor’s veto powers and as Richard’s Disposal continues to pick up trash in the city under an emergency contract.

It also comes about four months after the council approved a resolution for Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to bring forward another contractor for the council to consider, and after it voted to reject all proposals that the administration was considering for trash collections, except the twice-a-week option without a required cart.

(Previously, the council told the mayor to choose between two twice-a-week options included in the last request for proposals: one that would require a special garbage can called a “cart” and one that would not.)

“Having determined that Richard’s was not the lowest and best option, the city council had an expectation that the mayor would then submit another bidder’s contract for consideration... Instead, the mayor did nothing on the long-term contract,” court records state.

Lumumba, though, says the council is trying to violate terms of the RFP.

An RFP is issued by local governments seeking professional services, such as trash collection services. Proposals are received, evaluated, and the proposal that receives the top score is taken to the council for consideration.

“The language that they just want to ignore, that they simply don’t want to acknowledge, is that the RFP says before you can go to the next vendor, the first vendor has to not meet one of the terms expressed by the city,” he said at a Monday press conference. “They [the contractor] has to reject the term and walk away, right?”

The city issued a request for proposals in October 2021 to bring on a new solid waste contractor, after previous efforts to bring on a long-term contract failed. Three companies responded to the request: Richard’s Disposal, Waste Management and FCC Environmental Services.

“The mayor submitted a proposed order to the council awarding the contract to Richard’s on two different occasions, but both times, the measure failed to garner a majority of the city council’s support. First, a motion to approve Richard’s by proposed order failed in a 4-2 vote against... A similar motion to approve Richard’s failed to pass on a 3-3 vote,” according to court documents.

Lumumba, though, says the council brought those matters forward for consideration, not him.

“Dickinson’s opinion says the only person who can put forth a contract is the mayor. And, so, they want to pick and choose what law they want to respond to,” he said. “So, if the council decides to put something on the agenda, and I didn’t put it on, then it wasn’t properly done.”

Lumumba was referring to a ruling handed down by Justice Jess Dickinson in a previous ruling. “I’m losing count,” he said. “What is this, the fourth court where they’ve tried to make something happen?”

The council also refused to award an emergency contract to Richard’s, which the mayor vetoed, prompting the suit now on appeal to the high court.

Even with the threat of legal action, the New Orleans-based company began picking up trash in the city on April 1, after the mayor issued a notice to proceed.

Last summer, a special chancery court judge ruled the mayor could not veto a negative vote of the council. Lumumba then appealed that decision to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Judge Larry Roberts, the chancellor in that case, also ruled that the council has no authority to negotiate or execute a contract for the collection of residential solid waste, except under certain circumstances spelled out in state statute.

Even with that ruling, Richard’s continued to pick up in the capital city. The council refused to pay the company, and Richard’s filed its own lawsuit.

The council eventually settled, agreeing to pay Richard’s under the terms of the one-year agreement. The agreement also would keep Richard’s in place at least until the Supreme Court rules in the veto case.

The council, meanwhile, points to a number of Attorney General opinions that give them the authority to act when the mayor won’t. One of those, attorneys argue, was issued after a similar situation arose in Hattiesburg.

The opinion, according to court records, states that “to the extent that the council has passed an ordinance, resolution or order providing that the municipality will enter into a contract for a specific purpose, the mayor must take appropriate action to comply... Of course, the mayor may veto the action, which, in turn, may be overridden.”

Attorneys for the council argue that the mayor has yet to override its actions from last October. Nor has he brought forward another proposal to consider.

“The mayor’s time for veto came and went,” they wrote. “The mayor never issued a veto over any of the October 11 actions of the city council within the time to do so permitted by statute.”

