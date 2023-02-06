The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are searching for baby names, here are the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records and Public Health Statistics compiled the list.
|Baby Boy Names
|Baby Girl Names
|1. James 190
|Ava 142
|2. John 160
|Olivia 133
|3. Noah 150
|Amelia 101
|4. William 148
|Nova 88
|5. Elijah 147
|Harper 86
|6. Liam 116
|Kinsley 82
|7. Asher 113
|Charlotte 72
|8. Waylon 101
|Brooklyn / Emma 68
|9. Kingston 93
|Isabella 66
|10. Michael 86
|Elizabeth / Mary 65
|11. Samuel 84
|Ella / Serenity 64
|12. Mason 81
|Paisley 63
|13. Levi / Wyatt 80 (tie)
|Evelyn 60
|14. Christopher 77
|Ivy / Layla / Riley 59
|15. Grayson 76
|Hazel 58
|16. Aiden 75
|Autumn 57
|17. Joseph 73
|Eleanor 55
|18. Henry 72
|Ellie / Luna 54
|19. Hudson / Jackson / Walker 70 (tie)
|Chloe / Willow 53
|20. Easton 69
|Avery 52
|21. Oliver 68
|Caroline 51
|22. Thomas 67
|Skylar 50
|23. Owen 66
|Londyn / Scarlett 48
|24. Maverick 65
|Journee / Nevaeh 47
|25. Carter / Robert 64 (tie)
|Naomi 46
Rankings are compiled from the First Name and Sex entries from the birth certificate.
MSDH says counts and rankings are based on provisional birth certificate data for 2022.
