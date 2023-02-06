Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

104-year-old WWII Veteran still advocating for equality

A century-old civil rights pioneer and WWII veteran in South Mississippi is sharing significant moments that have left an imprint locally and nationally.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A century-old civil rights pioneer and WWII veteran in South Mississippi is sharing significant moments that have left an imprint on both the local and national community.

Long-time Gulfport resident Taylor Howard, 104, has ferociously fought for freedom and equality for over a century. His purposeful journey began in 1937 when he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps.

“I was involved in what was called a CCC... three C’s. I developed some leadership ability,” says Taylor.

Howard having a magnetic pull toward civic engagement and advocacy for people of color prompted him to become part of the NAACP in 1938, where later he served as vice president for the Gulfport branch.

He’s notorious for being a man on a mission. He enlisted into the U.S. Army at age 20. From 1942 to 1945, he served with the 92nd Infantry sharing his combat during World War II.

“I was a rifleman and a squad leader,” he says.

After the war, Howard returned to his home, and not to rest. He attended dozens of political protests and caucuses. If it helped the advancement of minorities, Howard made sure he was a part of the movement.

In 1966, taking on roles as president of the Harrison County Taxpayers Civic and Voters League, to leading a Community Action Program to sitting on the Board of Directors for the Gulf Coast Chapter of the American Red Cross, one would ask what hasn’t he done?

Howard maintained his peace of mind during difficult times by keeping close to his faith, family, and serving his church.

“I went to school, Sunday school regularly and taught Christian development,” he shared.

Howard’s humble spirit has taken him far in his life. He is a man of many accomplishments and the epitome of black history. When asked if there was one more message, he would give to the world what it would be?

He replied, “Every human of any color should be treated the same way.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Flowers, 32
Man found hanging, unresponsive in Raymond Detention Center cell
James Hyatt
Man arrested after ‘verbal altercation’ turns deadly in Jackson
Shirley Varnado
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Simpson County
JPD: armed robbery suspect wanted
JPD: armed robbery suspect wanted

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say
James Taylor to headline Brandon Amphitheater concert June 13
James Taylor to headline Brandon Amphitheater concert June 13
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, February 6
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storm periods return mid-week