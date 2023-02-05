Careers
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds, dies after ‘verbal altercation’ in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for shooting another man with intent multiple times in Jackson early Sunday morning.

According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to the incident at the 3000 block of Ilano Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, whose identity was not mentioned, later succumbed to his injuries.

JPD was able to apprehend the suspect near the crime scene and recover the murder weapon.

Jackson police says the shooting stemmed form a “verbal altercation” between the two individuals.

The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-12334.

