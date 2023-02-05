Man found hanging, unresponsive in Raymond Detention Center cell

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the Raymond Detention Center.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Brandon Flowers, 32, was found unresponsive and hanging in his cell by officers at 11:10 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Jones says Flowers had been held at the jail since June 9, 2021, with a capital murder charge from a Jackson Police Department investigation that took place in 2019.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently on the scene as well and is leading the investigation.

There is no foul play suspected at this time.

