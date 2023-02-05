Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for aggravated assault on February 3.

A press release says that officers took Rory Allen, 56, into custody at 12:53 p.m.

JPD says the assault occurred on Ridgewood Court Drive on Tuesday, January 24, around 4:52 p.m.

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

