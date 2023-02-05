JPD: armed robbery suspect wanted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police needs your help identifying this suspect involved in an armed robbery that took place Saturday.

Officers were dispatched the 5300 block of Clinton Boulevard around 11:37 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, the store clerk stated that the business had been robbed by a man wearing a dark colored hoodie.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

