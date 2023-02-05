Careers
Forest Hill High School to resume in-person learning Monday
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School students will return to in-person learning Monday.

The high school shifted to virtual learning last Thursday and Friday due to the school experiencing a “major mechanical challenge” to its heating system.

According to the Jackson Public Schools District, the issue with the heating system has been restored in the school building.

“We are pleased to announce that Forest Hill High School will resume in-person learning on Monday, February 6. Heat has been restored to the school building after the successful installation of a temporary heating unit over the weekend,” a press release read. “The District will continue to seek a more permanent solution. We again apologize for the inconvenience to our families and look forward to an exciting week of learning beginning on Monday.”

