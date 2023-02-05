First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful sunny Saturday across Mississippi. That makes it two days in a row! A repeat tomorrow shouldn’t bring many complaints. Though, with clearing skies, light winds, and dry conditions, that will allow for “maximum cooling” overnight. Much of the warmth we got from the sun today, will escape back into the atmosphere. But the freezing temps are gone, for the time being. Our climate average for this weekend is 60/38. We’ll be seasonable tonight, in the upper 30′s. Next week, it’s going to feel like spring, with temperatures in the low 70s during the afternoon. Sunshine will fill the sky to start the week. Showers will return with a cold front mid-week and start to taper off for the weekend, bringing cooler conditions back to Mississippi.

