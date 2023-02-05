First Alert Forecast: Our Sunday evening sets up quietly with light fog likely going into our Monday morning. We are also forecasting our next rain chances for Wednesday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Conditions have been mostly sunny, and warmer today. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be above average in the middle to upper 60s. Today’s High was 68 in Jackson. All outdoor plans will be good to go for those planning to take advantage of the weather!

Rain chances return to the area as we draw closer to Wednesday. Our next front moves in bringing us rain Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

As we head into the week! Temperatures gradually increase more.

Monday’s Highs return to the upper 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies.

While making a run for the lower 70s early to mid-week next week, we are looking to get ready for our next weather maker. A few showers look possible Tuesday before the rain and possible thunderstorms become more likely by mid-week as a frontal system swings in. Temperatures will cool off behind this boundary by the end of the week back to the 60s.

We will be in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday for Highs. By Thursday, we do return to the 60s. As we head back into the weekend, we return to the 50s with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies.

