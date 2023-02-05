Careers
First Alert Forecast: Another beautiful forecast for Sunday! Spring-like conditions for Monday and Tuesday, and more rain returns Wednesday!

Another beautiful day ahead of us as Highs reach into the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies!
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Sunday Morning

A cold start to our Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and seeing light frost. Conditions will be mostly sunny, and warmer today. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be above average in the middle to upper 60s as high clouds pass overhead. By Sunday, we should peak in the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. All outdoor plans will be good to go for those planning to take advantage of the weather!

Spring-like temps to start the workweek with rain returning mid-week! Temps drop by Friday!

As we head into this week! Temperatures gradually increase more.

Monday’s Highs return to the upper 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies.

While making a run for the lower 70s early to mid-week next week, we are looking to get ready for our next weather maker. A few showers look possible Tuesday before the rain and possible thunderstorms become more likely by mid-week as a frontal system swings in. Temperatures will cool off behind this boundary by the end of the week back to the 60s.

We will be in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday for Highs. By Thursday, we do return to the 60s. As we head back into the weekend, we return to the 50s with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies.

