Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed amid power outages.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (KEYE) – A power outage resulted in a fight over rotten food in Texas.

H-E-B Grocery in Austin said the power went out last week at one of their stores, which meant a massive amount of food couldn’t be kept at safe temperatures.

When the store disposed of it in a large dumpster, someone falsely posted on social media that “free food” was available.

Officials said more than 250 people showed up and started fighting over the discarded food.

Police ended up breaking up the fight.

Authorities are now telling people the food is spoiled and unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting
Coroner identifies driver of Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20
Jakia Thomas
Jackson woman faces life in prison after the murder of her boyfriend
Shirley Varnado
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds, dies after ‘verbal altercation’ in Jackson
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds, dies after ‘verbal altercation’ in Jackson

Latest News

Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump documents
Brandon Flowers, 32
Man found hanging, unresponsive in Raymond Detention Center cell