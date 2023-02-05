Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Simpson County

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a Simpson County crash on Sunday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says that at 4:37 a.m. Leah Camper, 61, was driving in a 2004 Lincoln Town Car on Highway 469 near Hopewell Road.

According to MHP, Camper was traveling northbound when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and collided with a tree. Camper died on the scene.

A minor passenger was transported to Simpson General Hospital with unknown injuries.

MHP is investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.