Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Simpson County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a Simpson County crash on Sunday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says that at 4:37 a.m. Leah Camper, 61, was driving in a 2004 Lincoln Town Car on Highway 469 near Hopewell Road.

According to MHP, Camper was traveling northbound when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and collided with a tree. Camper died on the scene.

A minor passenger was transported to Simpson General Hospital with unknown injuries.

MHP is investigating the incident.

