Clinton, Saint Andrews among schools to win soccer state championships

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday, new Mississippi high school soccer champions were named. The MHSAA Boys State Championship was hosted at Ridgeland High School, and three high schools in the Jackson Metro participated.

The day began with Saint Andrew’s taking on Sacred Heart in the Class 1 championship game. The Saints entered the game on a nine-game win streak and continued to compete at a high level to claim the state title. Saint Andrew’s dominated in the first half and were led by their game MVP, senior Connor Dunnigan. The Saints scored four goals before the halftime whistle and finished the game-winning 5 – 2. After making it to the championship last year and falling short, Head Coach Perry Goldsbury was proud to see his team come out on top this time around.

“It was our goal from the very start of the season. Obviously, last year we were here, and we had a heart-breaking loss and that just provided us with motivation. So, the boys were ready. We had a great group of seniors, and they were all just kind of pushing each other on. As a coach, you come up with all these plans and all you hope is that the players trust your plan and kind of give their best and they did.”

Later in the day, the Brandon Bulldogs took on Clinton, the defending state champions, in the 6A championship game. The Arrows took charge by scoring the first goal of the game, but the Bulldogs found their way onto the board in the second half. Clinton was led by the game MVP, senior Hayden Thomas, who finished the game with two goals and helped defeat the Bulldogs 2-1. Their head coach, Tyler Wade, was happy to see his team achieve their goal.

“It’s one of those things; obviously, that’s the goal going into the year. As the season goes on, you keep that goal, and you keep thinking is that realistic? Can we continue to win games? Obviously, win when it matters; that’s the biggest thing. Our guys really bought in all year. They worked hard, and it was awesome to get here and win it.”

