Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times.

According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition.

On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said the teen is now in stable condition. No arrests have been made at this time, but the sheriff said the department is currently interviewing persons of interest.

This is a developing story.

