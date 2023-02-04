Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times.

According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition.

On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said the teen is now in stable condition. No arrests have been made at this time, but the sheriff said the department is currently interviewing persons of interest.

This is a developing story.

