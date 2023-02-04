Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Miss. Airport Association joins ‘Be the Solution’ anti-human trafficking campaign

The Mississippi Airport Association has become a partner in the "Be the Solution" campaign.
The Mississippi Airport Association has become a partner in the "Be the Solution" campaign.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The president of the Mississippi Airport Association is speaking out about his organization joining the fight against human trafficking in the Magnolia State.

Tom Heanue, who’s also executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, said he’s glad the M.A.A. has decided to become a partner in Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s campaign, which is titled “Be the Solution.”

The campaign’s goal is to end human trafficking in the state.

As a partner, the M.A.A. will provide training for employees and add signage to increase awareness of human trafficking.

“I’ve always found it part of our duty as a transportation hub and transportation areas in our state to be part of that solution the attorney general’s talking about, which is trying to end this terrible travesty of humanity, I call it,” said Heanue.

The M.A.A. includes more than 80 general aviation airports and seven commercial service airports.

