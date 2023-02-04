Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Millsaps College names Keith Dunn as interim president, effective June 1

Dr. Keith Dunn was named interim president of Millsaps College.
Dr. Keith Dunn was named interim president of Millsaps College.(Millsaps College)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millsaps College has tapped its provost and dean to take over as interim president.

On Friday, the college announced that Dr. Keith Dunn would serve in the interim capacity, effective on June 1, 2023.

“I am grateful to our board of trustees for their faith and confidence in me, and I look forward to working with the entire community to move Millsaps forward during this time of transition,” he said in a statement.

Dunn will fill in for Dr. Rob Pearigen, who announced that he would step down on May 31. He was recently named vice-chancellor and president of the University of the South.

“Keith and I have worked closely together for twelve academic years, and throughout that time he has been a wise, caring, and dependable influence in the administration and among the faculty,” Pearigen said. “I value Keith’s trust, forward-thinking mindset, and friendship, and I’m confident he will guide the college with strength and steadiness.”

Dunn earned his B.S. from Erskine College, where he majored in chemistry and minored in music and mathematics. He has a doctorate in chemical physics from Indiana University.

Prior to joining Millsaps, he served 19 years Centre College, where he worked as a professor of chemistry and associate dean. He was named provost of Millsaps in 2017.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
From left to right: Tocorea Antonio White, 41, Deangelo Marque Williams, 41, Kendrick Andrea...
6 men arrested, charged during drug bust in McComb
Crisler had a more than 20 year military career serving in the Marines, Army and Air Force. He...
Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Architectural firm awarded emergency contract to assess conditions of Jackson Arts Center
Mississippi National Guardsmen direct traffic as they pass out cases of drinking water to...
MSDH to EPA: We can’t award Jackson money if city doesn’t apply for it
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi