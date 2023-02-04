Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

M Braves hold equipment drive for Mississippi School for the Deaf baseball/softball teams

The teams will begin practicing for the first time this spring
People drop off baseball and softball equipment for the M Braves equipment drive
People drop off baseball and softball equipment for the M Braves equipment drive(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This spring, the Mississippi School for the Deaf is starting a baseball and softball team.

Despite not many students enrolled in the school, there was an overwhelming amount of interest from students for both teams.

To help the programs get started, the Mississippi Braves held an equipment drive Saturday to get the teams the necessary equipment for the players to start playing.

“The start of a new baseball and softball program is no small undertaking, so our staff asked what we could do,” said M Braves general manager Pete Laven. “How ever we can help any of the baseball teams, or the schools in the area, just to grow the game.”

Partnering with the M Braves allowed the Mississippi School for the Deaf to aplify the meassage, reaching more of an audience to get the word out about the equipment drive.

“It means everything in the world, we appreciate it,” said MSD head baseball coach Cameron Upton. “For the Mississippi Braves to help us, and sponsor us for the equipment drive, to give the kids who want to play baseball, just the spirit to learn the game of baseball.”

The Bulldogs will start practicing in a few weeks.

If you were unable to make the equipment drive, or would like to donate new or gently used equipment to the team, you can drop it off at Trustmark Park next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver found dead at Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Jakia Thomas
Jackson woman faces life in prison after the murder of her boyfriend
Coroner: Teen shot multiple times, killed in Yazoo County
From left to right: Tocorea Antonio White, 41, Deangelo Marque Williams, 41, Kendrick Andrea...
6 men arrested, charged during drug bust in McComb

Latest News

JSU Basketball squads prepare for 2 game home stretch Source: (Kentrice S. Rush/University...
JSU Basketball squads prepare for 2-game home stretch
Brandon and Clinton will meet in the boys' 6A state championship game
Clinton and Brandon prepare to play in 6A soccer championship
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players
Germantown senior Madison Booker will compete in the McDonald's All-American game in Houston in...
Germantown’s Madison Booker selected to McDonald’s All-American game