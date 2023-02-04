First Alert Forecast:

Careers
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a cold night ahead of as with clear skies on track to prevail overhead. Temperatures will fall below freezing to the middle and upper 20s by morning. Areas of frost are also on track to develop during this time. A gradual warm up will occur over the weekend as our weather fortunately remains quiet. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be closer to average in the middle to upper 50s as high clouds pass overhead. We should peak in the middle 60s by Sunday with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. All outdoor plans will be good to go for those planning to take advantage of the weather! We could make a run for the lower 70s early next week ahead of our next weather maker. A few showers look possible Tuesday before rain and possible thunderstorms become more likely by mid-week as a frontal system swings in. Temperatures will cool off a bit behind this boundary by the end of the week back to the 60s.

