First Alert Forecast: Our weekend sets up beautifully with Highs ranging between the upper 50s and 60s! Our next chance for rain returns mid-week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

A chilly start to our Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 30s. Some temperatures have dropped to freezing and below, which is helping produce some frost and ice conditions on cars and surfaces. Conditions will be mostly sunny, and a gradual warm-up will occur over the weekend as our weather, fortunately, remains quiet. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be closer to average in the middle to upper 50s as high clouds pass overhead. By Sunday, we should peak in the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. All outdoor plans will be good to go for those planning to take advantage of the weather!

Quiet through the weekend and for the first part of the week, and then rain returns by the middle of the week!

As we head into the work week! Temperatures gradually increase more.

We could make a run for the lower 70s early next week ahead of our next weather maker. A few showers look possible Tuesday before the rain and possible thunderstorms become more likely by mid-week as a frontal system swings in. Temperatures will cool off behind this boundary by the end of the week back to the 60s.

