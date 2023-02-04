Driver found dead at Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20; eastbound lane closed
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl.
The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Pearl police said the driver struck the car in front of it at a high rate of speed and flipped over. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was uninjured.
The eastbound lane has been closed since 6:30 p.m.
