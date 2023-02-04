Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Driver found dead at Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl.

The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Pearl police said the driver struck the car in front of it at a high rate of speed and flipped over. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was uninjured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
From left to right: Tocorea Antonio White, 41, Deangelo Marque Williams, 41, Kendrick Andrea...
6 men arrested, charged during drug bust in McComb
Crisler had a more than 20 year military career serving in the Marines, Army and Air Force. He...
Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

Coroner: Teen shot multiple times, killed in Yazoo County
WLBT at 10p
Mississippi State Capitol
Proposal still alive to bring back ballot initiative but with significant changes
Jackson Fire Department
JFD wants inclusion in CCID Funding amid expansion talks