Coroner: Teen shot multiple times, killed in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was shot multiple times and killed in Yazoo County on Friday.

The information comes from Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers.

According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and is in critical condition.

The chief says the shooting occurred outside city limits. This is a developing story.

