Coroner identifies driver of Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl.

The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Coroner David Ruth identified the driver as Ryan Munoz from Smith County.

Pearl police said Munoz struck the car in front of him at a high rate of speed and flipped over. He died on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was uninjured.

