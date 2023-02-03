West Jackson resident says he would like to be included in the CCID

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Brooks has been a resident of West Jackson for over 40 years. He believes that his area could benefit from being under Capitol Police’s jurisdiction.

“I’m starting to feel very envious of those people who are included in the CCID. And I’m left out here to depend on a police department that doesn’t have enough money to put enough police on the street to maintain law and order,” Brooks said.

If House Bill 1020 passes, one of the many changes that would occur is Capitol Police will expand its jurisdiction to include northeast Jackson.

The area where Brooks lives will not be included.

“Why are you adding the CCID The Capital Police to North East Jackson, when we’re less than five minutes away from downtown,” Brooks said.

Just this week, state lawmakers, Hinds County Supervisors, Jackson’s mayor, and church leaders gathered at the state capitol to protest House Bill 1020.

They fear it would give the state control of a large portion of the capital city without any accountability.

Brooks agrees. He had this to say about Representative Trey Lamar of Senatobia who authored the bill.

“I can say this, you cannot talk for me,” he said. “And you live in Senatobia. Senatobia has less than 20,000 people check the demographics. So why is this guy gonna come and then make these suggestions about what should be in Jackson? And he doesn’t know the ground and Jackson. He needs to walk in our shoes.”

Jackson city Councilman Vernon Hartley says expanding Capitol Police’s jurisdiction isn’t going to give the city of Jackson what it needs which is more community policing.

“I embraced a community-oriented policing project, where the police are integrated into the community to prevent crimes in the first place. And so that’s why it’s important for us to have Jackson, police department involved. And it’s important to have them out into the communities,” Hartley said.

