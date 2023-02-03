Things To Know Friday, February 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month

A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first African American senator since reconstruction. More than 40 years later, he is still being celebrated and honored for his accomplishment. The long-time owner of Tate’s Furniture store in Canton stays busy these days at his business. But, this small business owner still takes to time to reflect on his journey to the state capitol. “I was born during the old Jim crow days, and I experienced many things in the little, small town of Carthage growing up. I remember the days of fountains and bathrooms of colored and whites and stuff,” Tate said.

2. Germantown’s Madison Booker selected to McDonald’s All-American game

Germantown senior Madison Booker will be the lone representative of Mississippi of the 48 high school seniors from across the country playing in the McDonald’s All-American game next month. Booker was nominated for the game by her coach, Jamie Glasgow. “She deserves it for all the work she’s put in,” Glasgow said. “She spent so many extra hours over the years perfecting her game, trying to get it the best she can. She’s getting there, she has the natural ability, but she’s also honing that craft.” Glasgow knew early on that Booker had a chance to be a very good basketball player.

3. Minority leaders and former Ole Miss Chancellor call on state leaders to expand Medicaid

The political back and forth on the issue of Medicaid expansion was in full force at the State Capitol Thursday. House and Senate minority leaders were joined by fellow Democrats to say they won’t back down on the issue. And a former leader is revealing a personal conversation he had with the Governor that’s now kicking up dust. As part of Governor Tate Reeves’ State of the State address, he made this statement. “Don’t simply cave under the pressure of Democrats and their allies in the media who are pushing for the expansion of Obamacare,” noted Reeves. “I think like most Mississippians, I’m highly frustrated with our Governor now,” commented Dr. Dan Jones, former Ole Miss Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of UMMC. That frustration is compounded for former Ole Miss chancellor and UMMC head Dr. Dan Jones based on a conversation he says he had while Chancellor with then-Lt. Governor Reeves where he was discussing the benefits of Medicaid expansion.

