Rankin-Madison Counties DA’s Office introduces a furry friend to the staff

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A new therapy dog is coming to Rankin and Madison Counties District Attorney’s Office!

Marshmallow was added to District Attorney Bubba Bramlett’s staff Friday morning.

The 11-month-old English Cream Golden Retriever will work alongside office staff to comfort staff members, serve children, and serve other victims who visit the DA’s Office.

Studies have shown that therapy dogs can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, provide therapy to individuals with diverse backgrounds and circumstances, and remove social barriers.

“I want to thank Katrinna Miller and her organization, Mississippi Therapy Animals, for their amazing generosity in providing and trusting our office with Marshmallows care and continued training,” said District Attorney Bramlett. “In a time where mental health awareness is on the rise, Marshmallow will serve a huge role in comforting victims and family members who, often due to no fault of their own, find themselves in our office in an unfamiliar situation. Marshmallow has already had a noticeable effect in the short time he’s been coming to work,” stated Bramlett.

For more information on Mississippi Therapy Animals, including how you can volunteer, please visit their Facebook page or website.

