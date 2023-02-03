Careers
MDOT: State Route 25 at Lakeland Lane closed until Noon Friday

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has temporarily closed a lane for a traffic signal repair.

State Route 25 at Lakeland Lane/Lakeland Terrace in Hinds County is closed until Noon on Friday, February 3.

Flagmen will be present to direct traffic while crews perform repairs.

MDOT says you should remain alert for roadside workers and flagmen.

