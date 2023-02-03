House bill proposes to change how Jackson’s One Cent Sales Tax funds are spent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House passes a bill that will impact Jackson’s infrastructure, altering the city’s One Cent Sales Tax allocations.

The focus would be on repairing the water system. But some residents, lawmakers, and a member of the commission are opposed to the plan that they weren’t the intent of the voters.

“I want to know where it’s gone and how much is in there and what you plan to do with it,” said Brice Massey.

The Jackson resident is talking about the One Percent Sales Tax funds. He posted the question to the mayor on a billboard in his front yard.

Monday the House passed House Bill 1168 introduced by Representative Trey Lamar, which would require those funds be spent solely on Jackson’s water system. It currently funds water, sewer, road, and bridge repair.

“The one percent money needs to be spent on streets and bridges,” said Massey. “You can’t be distracted in the City of Jackson because you’re going to run into either a pothole or a cave-in.”

Opponents of the legislation say the federal government will spend more than $600 million on Jackson’s water system, while funds are desperately needed for infrastructure repair. Representative Zakiya Summers of Jackson introduced an amendment to the bill which failed.

“Once you dig up a street or dig up a road and you fix the water/sewer lines underneath you then have to come back and repave that street and so this bill would prevent the City of Jackson from being able to use that tax revenue for the intent that it was created,” said Summers.

The One Cent Sales Tax Commission oversees the allocation of the funding, relying on the city to recommend infrastructure repairs.

Commission member Pete Perry said about $115 million dollars have been spent on street repaving projects. $30 million has been spent on water/sewer line repairs. The tax generates about $14 million dollars annually.

“Our $13, $14 million dollars would be like spitting in the ocean,” said Perry. “Using this $13, $14 million there rather than to the other things that need fixing, streets, bridges. I don’t know why this was thought to be a good idea. I’d like to have that conversation with Trey and find out what his thinking was.”

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.