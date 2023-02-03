Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested five people following protests at Gulfport City Hall Thursday evening.

After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street.

Gulfport Police say they responded to City Hall in reference to a group of protesters that breached the building with the intention to cause disruption.

According to a press release by GPD, “The protestors yelled with bullhorns and escalated the situation to the point where staff members were in fear for their safety. As Officers responded to gain control of the crowd, one of our Officers was intentionally struck by a protester with a bullhorn.”

The following suspects were arrested:

Kevin Lavonn Cramer, 27, of Wilmington, DE, was charged with one count of resisting arrest by flight, one count of simple assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of obstructing of streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating, impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count of noise ordinance violation, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of obstructing traffic.

Natalie Nichole Gerald, 34, of Gulfport, MS, was charged with one count of obstructing of streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating, impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count of noise ordinance violation, one count of obstructing traffic, one count of disorderly conduct, and three counts of simple assault.

Christin Adell Howe, 37, of Norfolk, VA, was charged with one count of obstructing of streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating, impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count of noise ordinance violation, one count of obstructing traffic, one count of disorderly conduct, and three counts of simple assault.

Jeremy Marquell Bridges, 35, of Gulfport, MS, was charged with one count of obstructing of streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating, impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count of noise ordinance violation, one count of obstructing traffic, one count of disorderly conduct, and three counts of simple assault.

Ariel Eloise Anthony, 20, of Los Angeles, CA, was charged with one count of obstructing of streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating, impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count of false information, one count of noise ordinance violation, one count of obstructing traffic, one count of disorderly conduct, and three counts of simple assault.

All suspects were processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their bonds.

Protests led to confrontations in downtown Gulfport on Thursday.

The protests are in reference to Jaheim McMillan, the 15-year-old who was shot and killed by a Gulfport Police officer in October 2022.

For months, protesters have held signs reading “#JusticeforJaheim,” demanding body camera footage and security footage from the incident be released.

When asked Wednesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch said MBI is still conducting an investigation into the incident. AG Fitch said if any prosecution is warranted, the case will go to the attorney general’s office.

Mayor Hewes said Thursday he believes the footage of the fatal shooting at the center of the protests will be released “by the end of this month.”

