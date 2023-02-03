Germantown’s Madison Booker selected to McDonald’s All-American game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Germantown senior Madison Booker will be the lone representative of Mississippi of the 48 high school seniors from across the country playing in the McDonald’s All-American game next month.

Booker was nominated for the game by her coach, Jamie Glasgow.

“She deserves it for all the work she’s put in,” Glasgow said. “She spent so many extra hours over the years perfecting her game, trying to get it the best she can. She’s getting there, she has the natural ability, but she’s also honing that craft.”

Glasgow knew early on that Booker had a chance to be a very good basketball player.

“I knew it in the seventh grade when I saw her shoot a layup,” she said. “I wanted her to move up to varsity in the seventh grade.”

Booker did not play for the varsity team in seventh grade, but she did in eighth grade, and has been a big part of the Mavericks since then.

“It was really about middle school, when I figured out I was good at [basketball],” she said. “From then on, I just kept doing what I had to do.”

Booker thought she had a good shot of being named an All-American after she was nominated, but still worried about not getting the honor. She and her teammates all watched together when her name was announced.

“Me and my teammates celebrated together, it was a lot of emotions, a lot going through my mind, and [it’s] not the moment where I finally made it, but like this is a big deal,” she said.

The McDonald’s All-American game, which will be hosted in Houston, Texas on March 28, will showcase the best talent from around the country. Booker, who is committed to the University of Texas, will fit right in.

“I knew from the get-go she was going to be a D-I player, she has gotten better and better, and now we’re thinking not only D-I, but WNBA,” Glasgow said.

Booker’s goal when she was little was to play basketball professionally, and she is one step closer to that goal. However, there are still games to be played before her high school career is over, and there’s a more pressing issue she has her sights set on.

“Germantown will be winning a 6A title this year, that’s the goal this year,” she said.

The McDonald’s All-American game will start at 6:30 p.m. on March 28, and will be nationally broadcast on ESPN2.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.