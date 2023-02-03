First Alert Forecast: gradual warm up expected over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After days of wet and soggy conditions, much-needed sunshine has finally returned today to round out the work week. Even with a sunny sky overhead, temperatures will still be on the cooler side in the middle/upper 40s to the north and across the Lower Delta with lower 50s in the forecast elsewhere. It will get much colder overnight as skies remain clear. Expect low temperatures to fall below freezing to the middle and upper 20s by morning. Areas of frost are also on track to develop during this time.

A gradual warm up will occur over the weekend as our weather fortunately remains quiet. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be closer to average in the middle to upper 50s as high clouds pass overhead. We should peak in the middle 60s by Sunday with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. All outdoor plans will be good to go for those planning to take advantage of the weather!

We could make a run for the lower 70s early next week ahead of our next weather maker. A few showers look possible Tuesday before rain and possible thunderstorms become more likely by mid-week as a frontal system swings in. Temperatures will cool off a bit behind this boundary by the end of the week back to the 60s.

