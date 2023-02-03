Careers
First Alert Forecast: brighter, quieter Friday, into upcoming weekend

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST
FRIDAY: Finally, after several days of messy weather along this stalled boundary, expect improving conditions to round out the work week. We’ll turn mostly sunny with highs ranging from the 40s north to 50s south. With skies clear overnight, we’ll fall back into the 20s to near 30 by early Saturday – setting up for a frosty start.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our gradual warming trending kicks into gear through the weekend; from the basement of the 20s to near 30 early Saturday, we’ll rebound to the 50s, close to 60 for some amid bright morning sunshine that will fade a bit behind high clouds by afternoon. We’ll only fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s by early Sunday. With a warmer start, we’ll get a warmer finish amid mostly sunny skies, we’ll push toward the middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our warming trend continues into early next week as we make a run for the lower 70s by Monday and Tuesday. Another unsettled period looks to unfold through mid-late next week, featuring a few waves of rain that could start, in earnest, by Wednesday and could eventually yield a risk for heavy rains and an isolated strong to severe storm. Behind the system, we’ll trend cooler and drier into the second weekend of February.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

