Fire breaks out in abandoned business at South Jackson strip mall

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire inside an abandoned business at a South Jackson shopping center.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Terry Road, near McDowell Road.

It’s unclear how the fire started and we’re still waiting for more information from officials on any possible injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as information becomes available.

