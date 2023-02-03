Driver sustains ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Jackson Thursday evening.

According to the press secretary of the Department of Public Safety Bailey Martin, Capitol Police responded to a single-vehicle wreck in the 200 block of Lamar Street.

Martin says the driver of the vehicle struck a parked car and then collided with the building.

The driver sustained serious injuries in the collision and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

