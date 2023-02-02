Vicksburg man given $9.5 million bond for possession of child pornography

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography Wednesday.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, investigators arrested 29-year-old Carl Smith of Vicksburg.

Smith was charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual battery.

The suspect appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court the same day.

The hearing resulted in Smith being bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $9.5 million bond.

