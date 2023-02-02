Things To Know Thursday, September 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Federal appeals court reverses ruling that found Mississippi discriminated in mental health care

A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling that found Mississippi relies too much on institutionalizing people with mental health conditions rather than providing care in their communities (Pexels)

A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling that found Mississippi relies too much on institutionalizing people with mental health conditions rather than providing care in their communities. The decision came Wednesday from three judges on the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. They wrote that the federal government, which sued Mississippi, failed to prove that the state discriminated against people with mental health conditions in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The appeals court judges also wrote that a remedial order by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, which sought to make changes in Mississippi’s mental health system, “vastly exceeds the scope of claimed liability.”

2. Closing The Gap: Sickle Cell Disease Awareness

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. You are probably wondering, what is Sickle cell disease? It is a genetic blood disorder that affects your red blood cells and can cause some major pain, among other problems. More than 20 million people live with it across the world, and African Americans may face bigger challenges due to disparities in the healthcare system. “A lot of people don’t know my story, and a lot of people when they see me say you don’t look sick,” Danielle Lewis. Lewis is filled with emotion and tears as she talks about living with sickle cell.

3. Police: Man found floating in Rankin County creek had been shot multiple times

The man whose body was found floating in Richland Creek on Tuesday has been identified. According to Jackson police, the victim is 29-year-old Dan Belton of Jackson. Chief Joseph Wade with the Jackson Police Department says that an unidentified woman filed a missing person report Tuesday in Precinct 1. Belton was last seen Saturday near Woody Dr. in Jackson. Upon receiving the call, Captain Nash with Jackson police canvassed the area mentioned in the report and that was when he found Belton’s body in the creek on Old Highway 49 East.

