Things To Know Thursday, May 18

1. Mississippi’s reading scores improve dramatically over last decade

Other states are taking notice of Mississippi’s education system, specifically our reading scores. But a decade ago, we were the brunt of their jokes. The change in scores has been the result of intentional changes, including your kids stepping up to the plate. Mississippi has gone from 49th in 2013 to 21st in 2022 in fourth-grade reading scores. But it wasn’t by accident. “There is this ‘Mississippi miracle’ phrase,” said Kristen Wynn, Mississippi State Literacy Director. “I mean, it does something to us I think because it really... it’s not for us a miracle that we took the time to stop and say there is a problem. And we need to fix this problem. But instead, it was a lot of hard work, nine to ten years of hard work.”

2. MDOC women seminary students first to graduate program

The Mississippi Department of Corrections made history Wednesday night with 12 Mississippi women inmates becoming the first to graduate from a nationally-accredited seminary while still in prison. The twelve women had two and three years of college-level coursework to receive their diplomas from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Twila Nunnery, who has ten more years to go on her sentence, was chosen by her fellow graduates to speak for them and reflect on the changes.

3. Feds, city agree to stay litigation in Jackson water case for another six months

Attorneys involved in a federal court case that ultimately led to the takeover of Jackson’s water system are seeking to put litigation on pause for another six months. On Wednesday, parties filed a report in U.S. District Court requesting a second stay of litigation in the United States of America v. The City of Jackson, roughly six months after U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate placed Jackson’s water system and water billing system under receivership. If the stay is approved, it would mean any discovery or motions related to the disposition of Jackson’s water system could not be filed without permission of the court.

