Things To Know Thursday, February 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson mayor says federal funds will help capital city build dependable, resilient, and equitable water system

On Wednesday, residents, and business owners in South Jackson had a chance to hear from the city’s top leader about the troubled water system. Dozens poured into Forrest Hill High School as Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba gave updates about the latest happenings with the city’s water system. Lumumba said the city has the experts and the funding it needs to make much-needed repairs to its water treatment plants. “What we’ve been able to do, is something, be clear, that has never been done by any administration ever, black or white, black or white,” said Mayor Lumumba. “Nobody has ever gotten 800 million dollars. A billion dollars, a billion dollars, to fix a system.

2. 6 men arrested, charged during drug bust in McComb

From left to right: Tocorea Antonio White, 41, Deangelo Marque Williams, 41, Kendrick Andrea Williams, 40, Gary Wayne Thompson, 39, Alfred Russell, 41, Tredarrius Porter NOT pictured (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

Six people were arrested in Pike County Tuesday during a drug bust that resulted in officials recovering around 170 grams of marijuana, around 30 grams of cocaine, approximately 6 grams of methamphetamines, and three firearms. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the narcotics division of the sheriff’s office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Avenue and C.C. Bryant Drive in McComb. Tocorea Antonio White, 41, of McComb, MS, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamines, and a Mississippi Department of Corrections Warrant. His bond was set at $150,000.00.

3. Candidate qualifying deadline passes and reveals slate of 2023 statewide candidates

The qualifying deadline for 2023 candidates to submit their paperwork in order to appear on your ballot has now passed. That deadline was at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 1. Before the square-off between the GOP and Dems, comes party primaries. To prepare you, the party primaries will happen on August 8 with the general election taking place on November 7. Here’s what we know so far, all eight Republican officeholders are seeking re-election and just three of them have other Republicans trying to oust them. Dr. Glenn Antizzo at Mississippi College thinks the slate could impact turnout. “In the primary, I think what’s going to happen is if people perceive that everything’s a done deal, that there probably really will not be any massive amount of turnout, it’s in the middle of the summer, people are typically on vacation,” explained Dr. Glenn J. Antizzo, Mississippi College political science professor. “So it may well be that you’ll have low turnout and that ironically, there may be more turnout for a possible runoff if one happens.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.