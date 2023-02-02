Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another medical cannabis dispensary has opened on the Coast.

Sweetgrass dispensary had its “soft launch” Thursday at Edgewater Village in Biloxi, just west of Edgewater Mall.

This is the first of several Sweetgrass dispensaries planned, including one in Ocean Springs.

At this point, the cannabis flower is the only product offered.

Sweetgrass will have a grand opening when the full inventory, including edibles, is on the shelves in about three to four weeks.

The company prides itself not only on its knowledge but also on its salon-like aesthetics.

Vice president managing partner Mariah Wells hopes that is a nice invitation for customers.

“We want to make sure that when they come in they feel welcomed, they feel greeted,” she said. “We want to be able to sit down and talk to them about the different products that we have to make sure that we getting them the best thing for them and for their ailments.”

Clients will soon be able to order products on the “Sweetgrass” website or through the “Weedmaps” app.

