Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
John Saxton, 33
Madison man sentenced for hitting father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat
Man shot while trying to stop attempted carjacking, police say
Authorities seize over 11,000 units of counterfeit fentanyl in Hinds County drug bust
Over 11,000 units of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Hinds Co. drug bust
(L-R) Demetrius Cormier, 16 Koury Lawrence, 19 Phillip Moore, Jr, 16
Three arrested in shooting death of 13-year-old in Vicksburg

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Kidnapper leaves bloody trail in Oregon, hides under house
Singer Bruce Springsteen, right, and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren perform during their...
Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band launch 1st tour in 6 years
Crisler had a more than 20 year military career serving in the Marines, Army and Air Force. He...
Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center
Bobi will turn 31 years old in May 2023.
30-year-old dog named Bobi is the world’s oldest dog ever, Guinness World Records says