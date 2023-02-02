Careers
Pair of Jackson State Softball players earn preseason SWAC team honors

By Garrett Busby
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2023 SWAC Softball Preseason teams Thursday afternoon, and a pair of JSU Lady Tigers made the cut.

Pitcher Takiya Hill and shortstop Samiyyah Huckabee were tabbed to the preseason Second Team after a productive 2022 season.

Hill pitched a remarkable 117.2 innings last year, allowing just 2.92 earned runs a game on the season during her sophomore season.

She had 46 strikeouts as well and achieved a winning record on the mound, accounting for 10 wins and 6 losses in 25 appearances.

Huckabee had an outstanding sophomore season as well during 2022. The shortstop had a batting average of .267 at the plate, recording 37 hits and 20 RBIs in 45 appearances.

On the field in the shortstop position, the Lady Tiger recorded 73 putouts, 86 assists, and posted a great fielding percentage of .889.

JSU’s season is set to begin next week in Vicksburg, Mississippi in the River City Classic on Friday, February 10 against Alcorn state.

Jackson State is predicted to finish second in the Eastern Division for the 2023 season, according to the SWAC 2023 preseason poll.

To see the full schedule, click here.

To see the full list of both the preseason first and Second Team nominees, click here.

