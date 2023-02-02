Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist.

Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the body found in fact was that of Montevious Goss. He was wearing hunting coveralls and white athletic shoes.

Louisville police had been searching for Goss for more than two weeks.

His mother told 3 On Your Side that the 16-year-old was last seen at her sister’s home, but did not take the bus to school. The State of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on January 15.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating to determine the cause of death.

