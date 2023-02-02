JSU head coach T.C. Taylor announces new defensive coordinator

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s twenty-second head football coach T.C. Taylor has named the new defensive coordinator of the Tigers, who recently coached for a familiar foe.

Coach Taylor was introduced as the next head coach of JSU to fans for the first time as well Wednesday night at the Jackson State University student center.

Coach Taylor, a former standout quarterback and wide receiver in his playing days for the Tigers, revealed that Jonathan Bradley will be the next defensive coordinator of the football program.

Coach Taylor officially announces Coach Jonathon Bradley as the new defensive coordinator of the JSU Tigers! 🔵🐅 #GuardTHEEYard @GoJSUTigersFB @WLBT pic.twitter.com/pHzPuawihK — Garrett Busby (@gsbusby) February 2, 2023

“[He’s] a guy I trust, that I know.” Coach Taylor said. “[He] came over from Alcorn that ranked in the top-11 FCS total defense. I believe in and I believe in his scheme, and I know what he brings to the table. He’s a great leader of men.”

Coach Bradley was the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for bitter in-state rivals Alcorn State during the 2022 season. He was also with Coach Taylor in their coaching days at North Carolina Central.

The Braves’ defense under Coach Bradley last season ranked in the top half of the SWAC in most major statistics, notably No. 3 in the conference in rushing defense with just 126 yards a game allowed on the ground and in sacks per game, averaging just over 3.5 sacks a contest.

Alcorn state’s defense was the second-best defense in the conference in team tackles for loss, averaging just over 8 TFL’s a game, and ranked fourth in the SWAC in total defense as well.

Coach Bradley will inherit a plethora of talent on the defense, including returning pass rusher Nyles Gaddy, returning defensive back Kevric Wiggins, and LSU transfer linebacker Phillip Webb.

The new head coach announced a turnover of new coaches following the departure of Coach Prime.

Along with the hire of Coach Bradley, Coach Taylor announced the rest of the defensive staff, including fellow former 2022 Alcorn State defensive staff member Torenzo Quinn.

Coach Quinn will be the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, Tyquan Hammock was named the next linebackers coach and senior defensive analyst and special teams coordinator Jeff Weeks returns to the Tigers, who was on staff last year.

Coach Taylor also confirmed the hiring of new offensive coordinator Maurice Harris, who had reportedly accepted the position prior to the announcement.

Coach Harris will work alongside co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Jason Onyebuagu, assistant head coach and tight ends coach Otis Riddley, running backs coach Brandon Morton, wide receiver coach R.J. Fleming, and quarterbacks coach Quinn Billerman.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.