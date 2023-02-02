Jones, Crisler to again face off for sheriff; 27 others vying for Hinds Co. supervisor seats

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Hinds County could likely see several rematches at the ballot box this year.

Sheriff Tyree Jones is again facing off against Marshand Crisler in the Democratic primary. Jones defeated Crisler in a special election runoff in 2021 to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The winner of that race will face Reginald Thompson, who also ran in 2021 and in previous years.

Meanwhile, if District 2 Supervisor David Archie wins his party’s nomination, he will face former Supervisor Darrel McQuirter, who he defeated back in 2017. McQuirter this time is running as an independent.

The qualifying deadline for state and county races was 5 p.m. on February 1.

Party primaries are slated for August 8, and the general election is set for November 7, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

In Hinds County, 27 candidates are running for supervisor. District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham, the longest-serving supervisor, is facing two challengers in the Democratic primary: Luigia Hodge and Eva Crisler, Marshand Crisler’s wife.

In District 2, Archie is being challenged by Anthony Smith in the Democratic primary. The winner there will face McQuirter.

Credell Calhoun, in his first term as District 3 supervisor, is facing two challengers in the Democratic primary: Antonio Porter and Deborah Butler Dixon.

The contests for supervisors in Districts 4 and 5 are perhaps the most heated, with both incumbents facing numerous challengers. In the Democratic primary, incumbent District 4 leader Vern Gavin is being challenged by Robert Amos, Wanda Evers, Emon Thompson Sr., James Lott III, and Craig Porter.

The winner will take on Allison Lauderdale, a Republican, in the general election.

The District 5 Democratic primary features 10 candidates: incumbent Bobby “Bobcat” McGowan, along with Robert Wall, Ashley Floyd, Freddie Schuller, Malcolm Johnson, Dexter Hutton, Darrell Harper, and Joseph Smith. Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will face two independents: Chris “Biskit” Woodard and Jonathan Pond.

Four people are seeking the District 2 Election Commissioner seat, a position formerly held by Toni Johnson.

Johnson was removed from office in January after pleading guilty to three felony counts in connection with an election grant embezzlement case first uncovered by 3 On Your Side.

Candidates seeking the seat are Celestial Gordon-Griffin, Bobbie McClure Graves, Richard Cook, and Ratoya Gilmer McGee. McGee is currently serving as interim commissioner, after being appointed by the board of supervisors.

Other races are listed below:

Circuit Clerk

Zack Wallace (D)

Chancery Clerk

Eddie Jean Carr (D)

Tax Assessor

Charles Stokes (D)

Willie Bob McGinnis (D)

Tax Collector

Eddie Fair (D)

Timothy Lewis (D)

County Attorney

Gerald Mumford (D)

Coroner

Sharon Grisham-Stewart (D)

Lee Thompson Jr. (D)

County Surveyor

Jeffrey Maurice Lewis (R)

Justice Court Judge - District 1

Don Palmer (D)

Justice Court Judge - District 2

Tabitha Britton-Porter (D)

Monique Montgomery (D)

Justice Court Judge - District 3

Frank Sutton (D)

Justice Court Judge - District 4

Kenneth Lewis (D)

Joanna Archie (D)

Justice Court Judge - District 5

Pearlie Brown Owens (D)

Constable - District 1

Jerry Moore (D)

Constable - District 2

John Brown (D)

Cedric Love (D)

Leon Jones (D)

Constable - District 3

Lawrence Funchess (D)

Lonnie Holmes (D)

Constable - District 4

Leon Seals (D)

Constable - District 5

Beverly Wade-Green (D)

Larry White (D)

Election Commissioner - District 4

Yvonne Horton

Justin Cook

