Jackson mayor says federal funds will help capital city build dependable, resilient, and equitable water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, residents, and business owners in South Jackson had a chance to hear from the city’s top leader about the troubled water system.

Dozens poured into Forrest Hill High School as Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba gave updates about the latest happenings with the city’s water system.

Lumumba said the city has the experts and the funding it needs to make much-needed repairs to its water treatment plants.

“What we’ve been able to do, is something, be clear, that has never been done by any administration ever, black or white, black or white,” said Mayor Lumumba. “Nobody has ever gotten 800 million dollars. A billion dollars, a billion dollars, to fix a system.”

The mayor recently announced that $795 million had been allocated to the city by the federal government, including $600 million in Congress’ omnibus spending bill passed in December.

Those funds are going into the state’s drinking water revolving loan fund and can be used solely by the city of Jackson to address water system needs.

“What I can assure you of is this, the instances of interruptions will be fewer,” the mayor explained. “We will ultimately have a system that is not only dependable, not only safe, not only equitable but resilient. That is what we’re building.”

As residents and business owners listened in, many of them used this opportunity to express to the mayor some of the issues and concerns that have with the city’s infrastructure.

Some detailing problems with sewage in their yards, water main breaks, and their high-water billing.

“This month, the water bill was $468, you can say $469 for a brother that doesn’t cook, doesn’t have a washer or dryer,” one resident expressed. “This shouldn’t be, and I don’t know what the problem is.”

“Finding the solution and money to fix the problem itself is not lost on me, nor am I sleeping at the wheel,” said Mayor Lumumba. “I may not be able to communicate everything with you on what I’m trying to do, but I will tell you there are some options on the table that we know internally, and at the appropriate time, at the appropriate time, we will communicate that with you.”

Interim Third Party Manager Ted Henifin was brought in to oversee the city’s water system.

He’s looking to implement a new water billing system that would charge residents.. and businesses.. based on their property value.

Under the proposal, the most a resident would pay monthly is $150 dollars, and businesses would pay no more than $600 dollars.

During the town hall meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Lumumba said he has not had time to look over the plan to give his thoughts on the plan.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.