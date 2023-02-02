Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Department needs your help in solving this death case

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County authorities say they need help in solving a case involving the death of Robert Williams.

Williams was reported missing by his family on February 17, 2019.

Days later, on March 1, 2019, his body was found on Owens Road in Terry, according to a release from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

Individuals can also submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

