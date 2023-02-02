Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Forest Hill High School to shift to virtual learning on February 2(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will shift to virtual learning Thursday, February 2, due to the school experiencing a “major mechanical challenge” to its heating system.

According to the Jackson Public Schools District, The failure of a boiler chiller has caused the loss of heat to over 90% of the school building.

“While the damage is significant, we are working with contractors to identify the necessary parts to repair and restore heat to the school,” the press release read. “After considering all possible options for in-person learning at alternate sites, along with expected rain and low temperatures, Forest Hill will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, February 2, to protect the health and safety of our scholars and staff.”

JPS says breakfast and lunch will be served from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the school for students.

The school will evaluate the heating system and weather conditions Thursday to determine if in-person learning is achievable for Friday, February 3.

